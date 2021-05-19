Comms team changes for ministers Lametti, Tassi, and Champagne

Along with a new communications director, Labour Minister Filomena Tassi is in need of a new press secretary following Dustin Fitzpatrick’s recent exit.
Justice Minister David Lametti, left, Labour Minister Filomena Tassi, and Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne have all seen shifts among their communications staff in recent weeks. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade
Justice Minister David Lametti is in want of a new press secretary, following Rachel Rappaport’s recent exit to become director of communications to Labour Minister Filomena Tassi as of May 10.
MPs on the House Defence Committee have yet to vote on the Conservative motion, but a majority agreed to remove the request to expand its work to include a closer look into new allegations around Maj.-Gen Dany Fortin.
With government expenditures approaching a half trillion dollars over the course of the pandemic, spending allocated to forward-looking research and innovation is comparatively small, with a number of science and policy experts saying Canada needs to ramp up to keep up with some of our international allies.
Some MPs and experts are crying foul over changes to the Canada Elections Act in the ‘omnibus’ Bill C-30, which Canada’s Chief Electoral Officer says should not be used to bring in ‘fundamental’ changes to the law.