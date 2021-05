'I don’t think the concerns are genuinely about the bill. I think the concerns are rooted much deeper,’ says Liberal MP Pam Damoff.

Independent MP Derek Sloan, left, says other MPs will be voting against the Liberals’ bill banning conversion therapy at third reading. Conservative MPs who voted to move the bill at second reading but say they will vote against it next time because of a too-broad definition of ‘conversion therapy’ include Marilyn Gladu, Garnett Genuis, and Michael Cooper.