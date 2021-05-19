Mark Jaccard tries to awaken people to climate calamity coming, says Etobicoke reader

Re: “Jaccard offers up solid advice on what citizens can do to fight climate change,” (The Hill Times, May 10, excerpt from The Citizens Guide to Climate Success: Overcoming Myths That Hinder Progress, by Mark Jaccard). Mr. Jaccard is a true national treasure. Do the politicians have greenhouse gas (GHG) targets? Yes. Are the GHG targets linked to policies? Yes. Are the key policies pricing and regulations? Yes. Are the pricing and regulations increasing in stringency? Not sufficiently, not even close.