Opinion

When backed into a political corner, tell the truth

By Susan Riley       May 17, 2021

Too often, Justin Trudeau prefers to issue arrogant denials and elliptical non-answers that satisfy no one, embarrass his front bench and leave even friendly voters disappointed and cynical.

It is extremely hard to believe that Justin Trudeau was ignorant of allegations of sexual misconduct directed at former Canadian Forces chief, Jonathan Vance, earlier this year. But that is the prime minister’s story and he is sticking to it, no matter how many other reputations are harmed in the process, writes Susan Riley. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
CHELSEA, QUE.—It is extremely hard to believe that Justin Trudeau was ignorant of allegations of sexual misconduct directed at former Canadian Forces chief, Jonathan Vance, earlier this year. But that is the prime minister’s story and he is sticking to it, no matter how many other reputations are harmed in the process.
Why is it so hard to believe? First, because official Ottawa is a small town that lives and dines on rumour. More than a year before former governor-general, Julie Payette, resigned under a cloud, for instance, corridors were abuzz with accounts of her dismissive attitude to her official duties and the unhappy workplace she had created at Rideau Hall. Politics (and journalism) thrives on gossip, and the more highly-placed the alleged miscreant, the more titillating.
Besides, as far back as 2015, Erin O’Toole, then Stephen Harper’s veterans affairs minister, says that he heard “a rumour” about Vance, just before the Conservatives appointed the politically adroit senior officer to lead the Canadian Armed Forces. Harper’s people ended up investigating two separate rumours—in a rather perfunctory way, in retrospect—but Harper did directly confront his chosen candidate. According to recent testimony from former Harper aid Ray Novak, Harper asked Vance directly if there was anything else he, the prime minister, should know. When Vance replied in the negative, he got the job.
If O’Toole heard those rumours, it is inconceivable that Liberals didn’t hear them as well. But what makes Trudeau’s denials doubly unconvincing is the way he delivers them: carefully, repetitively, with lawyerly curtness. We’ve seen this pattern before, notably in the SNC Lavalin affair. Some people are prepared to believe the worst of all politicians, but even more sympathetic onlookers can spot evasion, deflection and shifting narratives.
Meanwhile, Trudeau’s disingenuous behaviour is damaging his reputation as a feminist champion. And it can’t have helped the estimable Katie Telford, his chief of staff and a genuinely tireless promoter of women, who ran interference for her boss in front of a parliamentary committee last week. Asked repeatedly who decided not to tell the prime minister about the allegations against Vance, Telford avoided answering directly and claimed she wasn’t certain the allegations (which Vance denies) involved sexual misconduct.
To say otherwise, would be contradicting Trudeau’s claims—first that he did not know of the stories about Vance until they were reported in the media earlier this year, and, later, as PMO emails emerged, that he had heard reports of “personal misconduct,” but didn’t know they were of a “me too” nature, i.e., charges of sexual harassment.
Yet, wouldn’t that be the first thing that leapt to mind for any self-described feminist, given the long-standing reputation of the military? Did the prime minister not read even the executive summary of the 2015 report by former Supreme Court justice Marie Deschamps, who called sexual misconduct “endemic” in the Canadian Forces?
Whatever he knew, or didn’t know, the fact that his government didn’t follow up on the recommendations of that report—especially for an independent reporting mechanism—calls into question Trudeau’s commitment to the feminist ideals he proclaims, more trenchantly than anything else. For her part, Telford at least signalled regret in her testimony that she hadn’t pushed harder to enact the Beauchamps recommendations, or to question Vance more closely on his commitment to Operation Honour, the laughably mis-named previous attempt to end sexual abuse in the military.

Jonathan Vance, former chief of defence staff, pictured in this file photo at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa. As far back as 2015, Erin O’Toole, then Stephen Harper’s veterans affairs minister, said that he heard ‘a rumour’ about Vance, just before the Conservatives appointed the politically adroit senior officer to lead the Canadian Armed Forces. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

A similar hint of humility that would have served the prime minister well. Instead, he is offering yet another investigation, by another respected former Supreme Court justice, Louise Arbour, that isn’t to report until after the next election. It is a transparent political feint.

Susan Riley

Susan Riley is a veteran political columnist and regular contributor to The Hill Times.
news@hilltimes.com

