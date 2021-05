Here’s hoping that this 2021 AFN election is all about rebuilding for balance. Here’s hoping that every single individual who chooses to run for national chief has a big plank in her or his platform regarding powerful actions to stamp out sexual harassment.

Indigenous women, pictured Feb. 24, 2020, demonstrating against the building of the Coastal Gasoline pipeline through traditional Indigenous territory. Once upon a time, not so long ago, First Nations and many Indigenous societies governed with balance—men and women, including Two Spirits, equally shared the roles of leadership to serve a community. It wasn’t perfect. No governance structure is perfect, writes Rose LeMay.