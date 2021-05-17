Shattered dreams of peace in Colombia and what Canada can do about it

A national strike in Colombia that began on April 28 over a now-cancelled tax reform has grown into massive mobilizations against extreme inequality and police repression. Since then, at least 50 (and counting) demonstrators have been killed, hundreds have been detained arbitrarily or are still unaccounted for, dozens have suffered severe eye injuries, and multiple cases of sexual violations by the infamous Mobile Anti-Riot Squad, ESMAD, have been reported. These numbers grow every day. Our partner organizations, and civil society in general, warn that a tipping point has been reached.