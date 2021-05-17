‘I’m surprised that they haven’t cut him loose’: political pressure mounts on Sajjan as military controversies pile up

Speculation about Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan’s resignation or firing from cabinet has grown over the past few months, as former members of the military and opinion columnists have argued he should give up the post or be dismissed.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) has defended Mr. Sajjan (Vancouver South, B.C.) in front of the media and during Question Period in the House of Commons. He told reporters in early March that he “absolutely” had confidence in his defence minister.

Mr. Trudeau may have several reasons for keeping Mr. Sajjan in place, despite the media pressure, say political and military analysts and a former Liberal cabinet minister.

“I actually think voters are simply focused on the pandemic and vaccine rollout right now. Not much room for this to penetrate the dominance of that issue,” pollster Frank Graves of Ekos Research told The Hill Times.

“It would be a mistake to fire him now,” said former Liberal deputy prime minister Sheila Copps.

“It seems to be that the minister of national defence did exactly what the PMO—prime minister himself I guess—wanted him to in this scenario,” said David Perry, a senior military analyst at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute.

Military controversies go beyond Vance

Mr. Sajjan has defended himself numerous times over criticisms of his response to the allegations of inappropriate conduct made against former Canadian chief of defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance, including in front of the House of Commons Defence Committee in March and April, and the Status of Women Committee in March.

Former Canadian Forces Maj. Kellie Brennan told Global News that she and Gen. Vance had a consensual sexual relationship that continued when she became his subordinate. She also said that he fathered two of her children, and has not supported them. Gen. Vance also allegedly sent an inappropriate email to another junior female member of the military, suggesting that they consider taking a trip to a clothing-optional vacation resort.

Gen. Vance has denied that his relationship with Maj. Brennan continued when she was under his command. He told Global News that he did not recall that inappropriate email, but said that if he had sent it, it would have been meant as a joke.

Mr. Sajjan refused to view evidence of inappropriate behaviour by Gen. Vance presented to him by former military ombudsman Gary Walbourne in 2018. Mr. Sajjan said it would have been “political interference” for him to investigate the matter; instead, his chief of staff passed the matter along to the PCO and PMO.

“We followed the appropriate steps in this case so that a just outcome would [not], could not be jeopardized,” Mr. Sajjan said during an interview on CTV’s Power Play program on April 29.

Two other senior military leaders stepped down late last week: Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, who was in charge of vaccine logistics at the Public Health Agency of Canada, and Vice-Admiral Hayden Edmundson, who was head of military personnel. The CBC reported that both moves were related to sexual misconduct investigations. Admiral Art McDonald also stepped aside as Canada’s top soldier, the chief of defence staff, earlier this year over a sexual misconduct investigation.

Mr. Sajjan and the military have been at the centre of several other controversies while he has served as defence minister.

Ottawa Citizen reporter David Pugliese reported earlier this month that Canadian soldiers in Iraq in 2018 reported to their superiors that some of the Iraqi troops they were training had shown videos of themselves committing war crimes, including raping a woman to death, to the Canadian soldiers. Their superiors told them to continue the training, and it’s not clear if the military took any action in response to the complaints.

The CBC reported that the former military ombudsman, Mr. Walbourne, retired from his job early after Mr. Sajjan stopped taking meetings with him, and the Defence Department stopped approving his funds and launched an investigation into his office, following an argument he had with Mr. Sajjan in 2018.

Mr. Pugliese also reported in 2020 that the Canadian Forces were gearing up to launch a propaganda campaign against Canadian citizens “by using defence activities to influence the attitudes, beliefs and behaviours of audiences.” Those activities have included sending a forged letter to Nova Scotians warning about a fictitious pack of wolves, monitoring the Black Lives Matter movement, and compiling social media posts critical of Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Mr. Sajjan’s office said at the time that no propaganda operation had been approved, or would be. Mr. Pugliese reported that “a series of town halls” had nonetheless been conducted by military officials involved with the plan just the week before.

Mr. Sajjan and senior government and military officials were also caught up in a scandal over the suspension and failed prosecution of former high-ranking general Mark Norman in 2017 and 2018 over an alleged leak of information to the media.

Mr. Sajjan got into hot water in 2017 after inflating his role in a military campaign during his previous career in the Canadian Forces. He later apologized.

Globe, Post columnists call for accountability

The House of Commons committee hearings and media reporting on the allegations against general Vance have been at the centre of several calls for Mr. Sajjan to resign as the minister responsible for Canada’s military, members of which have been implicated in numerous sexual assault or harassment complaints in recent years.

Retired master corporal Stéphanie Raymond told Radio-Canada that she believed Mr. Sajjan should resign in March.

Campbell Clark, The Globe and Mail’s chief political writer, questioned why Mr. Sajjan hadn’t been held responsible for the controversy involving Gen. Vance in an April 26 column.

Global News reporter David Akin asked Mr. Trudeau why he hadn’t fired Mr. Sajjan on April 23.

Columns in Postmedia publications by Kelly McParland, Andrew MacDougall, and John Ivison between May 3 and May 8 either questioned why Mr. Sajjan still held his job or called for him to be replaced.

Former Canadian Forces officer and veteran Leah West told The Hill Times earlier this month that she didn’t trust Mr. Sajjan to deal with sexual misconduct in the armed forces.

“If this is going to be the legacy of the Canadian Armed Forces during [Minister Sajjan’s] tenure, he needs to step aside,” said Ms. West.

On May 7, CTV News convened a pundit panel on the question of whether Mr. Sajjan should resign.

Retired colonel Michel Drapeau, a lawyer who often represents military clients, said Mr. Sajjan should resign in an interview with The Toronto Star published May 9.

The government has appointed former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour to investigate and issue a report on the military’s response to sexual harassment.

“As soon as there are interim recommendations, we’re going to be taking action immediately,” Mr. Sajjan said during his appearance on Power Play.

The government has failed to act on a series of recommendations in a report issued by another former Supreme Court justice, Marie Deschamps, on military sexual harassment in 2015.

The Hill Times reached out to Mr. Sajjan’s office for a comment on the calls for his resignation or removal. He responded with a written comment.

“Every day, I am inspired by our women and men in uniform and Canada’s entire Defence Team. It is a privilege to serve as minister of National Defence. The measures taken by successive governments to eliminate sexual misconduct in the military have not done the job. We are committed to getting this right and I look forward to continuing to serve Canadians by undertaking this important work,” said the statement.

The Hill Times also contacted the offices of all six Liberal MPs on the House Defence Committee seeking comment on the calls for the defence minister to resign. An aide to committee chair Karen McCrimmon (Kanata-Carleton, Ont.) said she was not available for an interview, and did not offer a written comment. None of the other MPs responded.

‘I’m surprised they haven’t cut him loose’

Nelson Wiseman, a professor of political science at the University of Toronto, said in an interview that he was surprised Mr. Sajjan had not been removed from his role as defence minister.

“I’m surprised that they haven’t cut him loose. Once upon a time, he would have been out on the basis of just honour,” he said.

Mr. Sajjan’s insistence that he passed along Mr. Walbourne’s warning to the PCO, and ultimately PMO, to avoid making it political doesn’t hold up to scrutiny, said Prof. Wiseman.

“The PMO is as political as you can be, that’s their job. And look: you’re the minister. Your job is, stuff comes up in your own department, you handle it. If it’s political, then you bring it to the PMO.”

Mr. Perry said that Mr. Sajjan’s decision to pass along a sensitive issue to the PCO and PMO without taking action was likely a product of the “very centrally controlled, scripted way” in which the Trudeau cabinet operates.

He said Mr. Sajjan could have addressed the problem himself if he wanted to.

“I have been mystified all along why it has been presented by the government that the minister couldn’t have done more in the situation than he did—even including just saying, ‘Hey general, can we chat for a minute? Is there anything about your personal conduct that the government needs to know, as you’re leading a major personal conduct reform effort?’” he said.

Gen. Vance had launched a campaign to stamp out sexual misconduct from the military, dubbed Operation Honour, in 2015.

“Literally something as simple as that, I have no clue as to why that seems to have been ruled out. Or launching a board of inquiry, which you can do as a minister of national defence. Or initiating some sort of review of conduct ahead of a pay raise that has been put on record for general Vance,” said Mr. Perry.

“There were other options to do more things than were done, but what was done by [Sajjan] seems to be pretty in line with what the Prime Minister’s Office wanted done.”

Ms. Copps, who served as the deputy prime minister in Jean Chrétien’s cabinet, said Ms. Arbour’s inquiry would likely give the government political “cover” on the matter until an expected fall election.

She warned in a May 3 column in The Hill Times that it was possible that the military controversies could do real political damage. In an interview on May 13, however, Ms. Copps—a regular Hill Times columnist—said that it seemed likely that the damage would be done to the military, not the Liberal government.

“If you look at the so-called list of scandals that the government’s going to be staring down going into an election, this right now is not a government scandal, it’s a military scandal. If Sajjan were to resign, it would become a de-facto government scandal. So that’s probably why they haven’t asked for his head on a platter,” she said.

Mr. Pugliese’s reports about Iraq trainees and a propaganda campaign in the Canadian military have not received widespread news coverage beyond their original publication in Postmedia outlets, she said. While they need to be addressed, “the political oxygen goes to the scandals that are making the news.”

Mr. Graves said that his polls showed that the Liberals had not suffered, and the opposition Conservatives had not gained significantly, while the media has focused on the controversy with Mr. Sajjan, Gen. Vance and the military.

Defence spending has soared under Sajjan, Liberals

Mr. Perry also said that Mr. Sajjan’s track record as defence minister stacks up well against others who have held the job before him.

“In terms of actual results that have been delivered for defence since he’s been minister: on that front I think it’s pretty fair to say that he’s done very well,” he said.

Under Mr. Sajjan’s time as defence minister the government has committed to spending more money on the military in real dollars than at any time since the Korean War, said Mr. Perry. The promised spending is intended to provide the Canadian Forces with new ships, aircraft, and other equipment.

The Liberals’ 2017 defence policy promised to increase the military’s budget by more than 70 per cent over the following decade, to $32.7-billion by 2026-27. The military spent about $23-billion in 2020, according to the Public Accounts.

Few of those planned purchases have actually been delivered so far. Mr. Perry said that Canada’s military procurement system—currently split between three government ministries, and sometimes more—typically takes a decade or more to deliver a major piece of equipment like a fighter jet or ship. That already-slow system has been loaded up with four or five times the usual demand, thanks to the influx of cash delivered under the Liberal government.

The government’s 2021 budget included roughly $2-billion in new money for the military over five years for a variety of measures, including to help it crack down on sexual harassment in the ranks.

peter@hilltimes.com

@PJMazereeuw