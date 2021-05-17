Donald Trump is the gift that keeps on taking
Trump has done to the Republican Party what he has done to the Department of Justice, the Supreme Court, the electoral process, and the Constitution itself, not to mention individual victims. He has debased them all. Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger had it right when he said the party was 'rotten to the core.' The question is, what about America?
Last week, Donald Trump added the Republican Party to a long list of individuals and institutions he has ruined when the GOP dumped Liz Cheney from the Republican leadership. Image courtesy of Pixabay