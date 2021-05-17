Where’s the plan? Budget needs better plan for the future

TORONTO—Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s first budget has come under strong criticism for, in the eyes of its critics, its failure to put the country on a strong growth path for sustained future prosperity. “I don’t think we really have a plan going forward and the budget is supposed to be a planning document,” David Dodge, former Bank of Canada governor and deputy minister of finance, complained in a recent webinar. He is not alone in this view.
Enter your email address to
register a free account.