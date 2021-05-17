Time for Canada’s most progressive parties to set aside their differences for climate change

Climate scientists say the world needs to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 to avoid catastrophic global warming. In Canada, considering our historic emissions and wealth, experts say we should be aiming for 60 per cent. That would be daunting enough if we got serious about it today but, under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s watch, Canada’s emissions are still on the rise. What’s more, the Liberals have failed to deliver on key climate promises like a Just Transition Act to help oil and gas workers through the economic transformation ahead.