Voters should expect more from our political leaders, always: Robinson

After reading the editorial “O’Toole’s leadership election win strategy a lesson for all politicians of how not to do politics,” (The Hill Times, May 10) and Gerry Nicholls’ column (“How to benefit from royal rumbles,” (The Hill Times, May 10), several things caught my attention, besides the wine I didn’t finish at lunch. Mr. Nicholls focused on the power struggle between parties and what strategies might be useful in the attempt to be government. The editorial talked more about the specifics of what the Conservatives must put on their menu to attract voters. I had to finish my wine before continuing.