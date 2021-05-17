Decriminalization of prostitution story covered only one side of the issue, says Coquitlam letter writer

Re: “Constitutional challenge to sex work laws ‘succeeded before’ and will succeed again, says advocacy group,” (The Hill Times, May 5) on the decriminalization of prostitution. As a now-mostly-retired reporter/writer/editor (Victoria legislative bureau of The Canadian Press; assignment editor, CKVU-Television; editor-in-chief of The Richmond Review, and B.C. Report magazine; and contribution to National Post op-ed pages), I was keen to read an in-depth article on an issue I have been following for years. However, by the time I finished, I was disappointed that the article covered only one side of the story—that in favour of complete decriminalization. Perhaps the reporter experienced space limitations, or perhaps she was working under a tight deadline.