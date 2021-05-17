Canadian governments should not ‘hit pause’ on digital ID, they should be investing in truly unlocking digital: Brennan

Re: “A little-known Trans-Canada digital identity regime in the works, in whose interest? (The Hill Times, May 3). In his column, Ken Rubin inaccurately writes that, “On the legislative front, business-backed groups like the Digital Identification and Authentication Council of Canada are calling for revamping Canada’s outdated public-sector Privacy Act to allow for a more permissive legal regime that clears the way for digital IDs and one-stop digitized government services. … Canadian governments need to hit ‘pause’ and rethink their digital identity scheme and digital legislation which are pushing sufficient and secure privacy protection largely aside.”
