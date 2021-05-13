The promise and perils of political rebranding

While political parties can successfully revamp their bases to improve their electability, it’s an exercise that should always be performed cautiously and carefully. Otherwise, you just might end up alienating more voters than you attract.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, pictured Sept. 18, 2020, in Ottawa after a meeting of Canada’s premiers to discus the federal governments support to provinces during the ongoing COIVD crisis. Mr. Kenney was extremely unhappy with the way some of his United Conservative Party supporters were openly and brazenly defying COVID lockdown restrictions. In fact, he was so exasperated, it’s reported he actually said to his MLAs, 'I want a new base.'