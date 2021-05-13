Liberals push for Bloc MP Lemire to appear before BOIE to answer for naked Amos photo leak

Liberals on the House Board of Internal Economy are pushing to have the executive body invite Bloc Québécois MP Sébastien Lemire to appear to answer questions about the April 14 sharing of a photo of Liberal MP Will Amos naked in his office.

“This is a very troubling incident,” said Liberal Whip Mark Holland (Ajax, Ont.) in raising his call to have the Board of Internal Economy (BOIE) invite Mr. Lemire (Abitibi—Témiscamingue, Que.) to speak to the group in camera.

“This was a Member of Parliament who, in a private proceeding, made a decision to take … a picture and then share that image somewhere,” said Mr. Holland. “That image was then disseminated across the planet. We had a Member of Parliament and his family who had to be subject to his image, naked, on late-night talk shows in England, in the United States, in social media sites around the world because of that decision.”

The photo in question was a screenshot of proceedings in the House of Commons Chamber on April 14, taken from a feed seen only by MPs, their staff, and House administration. While the public feed only shows the current speaker in the Chamber, as per regular broadcasting rules, the internal feed includes a view of other MPs who are in (virtual) attendance.

That image made its way to media, being shared on Twitter and in subsequent news stories. In the image circulated, Mr. Amos (Pontiac, Que.) appears fully nude, with his genitals blacked out. In a statement on April 14, Mr. Amos apologized and said his video had “accidentally turned on” while he was changing into work clothes following a jog. The next day, Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez (Honoré-Mercier, Que.) asked the House Speaker to investigate the matter.

On April 21, Mr. Lemire rose in the House to publicly apologize, revealing that he had taken the screenshot. However, Mr. Lemire said he had “no idea how that photo made its way into the media.”

Subsequently, House Speaker Anthony Rota (Nipissing-Timiskaming, Ont.) on April 26 said “as far as the House is concerned and the procedural aspect of this issue, I consider the matter closed.”

But at the BOIE on May 13, Mr. Holland made clear that Liberals do not agree, noting that Mr. Lemire has “to date refused to say where he sent that photograph or what his intent was in sending it, and that matters.”

“If this was any other workplace … I can guarantee you that an apology and walking away as if nothing happened wouldn’t be the end of the matter. And I can assure you that no workplace in this nation would accept that as an outcome,” he said.

Mr. Holland said “consequences should be faced,” and questioned how the reaction would be different if it was a photo of a female MP.

In response, Bloc Whip Claude DeBellefeuille (Salaberry-Suroît, Que.)—who had been the MP to originally flag to the Speaker that Mr. Amos had appeared nude on screen via a point of order on April 14—recognized the importance of the matter but questioned why Mr. Holland was raising it in public, instead of the planned in camera portion of the meeting.

Debate over whether Mr. Holland’s motion to invite Mr. Lemire to appear in camera could, or should, be discussed in public followed, with both Ms. DeBellefeuille and Conservative Whip Blake Richards (Banff-Airdrie, Alta.) noting they had legal questions around the decision that they argued should be dealt with behind closed doors. NDP House Leader Peter Julian (New Westminster-Burnaby, B.C.) also voiced support for discussing the matter in camera given the legal implications.

“The incident of April 14 was unprecedented, it’s something important that happened and we have to deal with it, I agree with that,” said Ms. DeBellefeuille. “But I don’t think we should create any precedence here. From the start of our meetings, since I’ve been here, any discussion which is more personal in nature relating to certain MPs who may have violated the rules, all of those meetings happened in camera.

“I have a lot of questions with regard to the potential appearance of Mr. Lemire,” she said.

After no consensus was reached on Mr. Holland’s motion to invite Mr. Lemire, the Liberal Whip pushed for a recorded vote. That call then led to further debate regarding the BOIE’s traditional approach of operating by consensus—a tradition that Mr. Holland said he was “reluctantly” willing to break from in this case, arguing the importance of deciding the matter of inviting Mr. Lemire in public.

During debate, Ms. DeBellefeuille suggested attempts to discuss the matter publicly were for “political purposes,” with Mr. Rodriguez later saying he was “troubled and saddened” by comments linking this push to partisanship.

In the end, Mr. Rota sought, and got, consensus from the BOIE to proceed with its planned agenda, move in camera (as planned), and then return in public to decide on Mr. Holland’s motion to invite Mr. Lemire.

Ultimately, though, the BOIE ran out of time. The meeting was adjourned shortly after 1 p.m.—the slotted end time for the meeting—with Mr. Rota indicating that the day’s agenda, including the Lemire motion, would be picked back up at the Board’s next meeting. An exact date for the next meeting is not yet known, but the BOIE typically meets Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The extension of committee meetings has been complicated by the shift to virtual, as the resources—technical support and the like—needed to support meetings are limited, in turn hampering the ability of committees to extend meetings on short notice.

