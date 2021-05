And Canada, when it attends the G7 Summit, should be a leader in promoting this new ethic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured March 5, 2021, on the Hill. How can humanity get back on a track to peaceful and sustainable development? That question looms large as the G7 leaders prepare for a crucial summit June 11-13 in the U.K. The stated goal of these economically powerful nations is to help the world build back better from the pandemic and create a greener, more prosperous future.