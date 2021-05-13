Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Global

Trudeau should continue steady-as-she-goes style and demeanour with China

By Bhagwant Sandhu      May 13, 2021

This does not mean that Canada should remain silent on human rights abuses, rather it means that Canada should avoid political stunts like non-binding votes and raise human rights issues in the right forums, at the right time and be consistent about it: for the Uyghurs in China, the Yemeni in Saudi Arabia, Rohingyas in Myanmar, the Roma in Hungry, and the Kashmiris in India.

Justin Trudeau, pictured April 22, 2021, taking part in the leaders' summit on climate change, should recruit U.S. President Joe Biden into the mix also. Unlike his predecessor, Biden sees China more of a competitive threat to American trade and commerce, not as a political risk to American hegemony, writes Bhagwant Sandhu. Screenshot courtesy of CBC News

OTTAWA—Tit-for-tat is a well-established strategy in game theory. It is known to produce win-win scenarios when at least one player decides to favour cooperation over conflict. Tit-for-tat rarely works in international politics. Canada’s current conundrum with China illustrates this exceptionally well: Canada arrests Meng Wangzhu; China detains the two Michaels; Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole initiates a parliamentary vote on the Uyghurs; China slaps sanctions against O’Toole’s foreign affairs critic; Prime Minister Justin Trudeau imposes sanctions on four Chinese officials; a Chinese official tweets out foul insults against Trudeau. And so, it continues, tit-for-tat.

