Trudeau should continue steady-as-she-goes style and demeanour with China

OTTAWA—Tit-for-tat is a well-established strategy in game theory. It is known to produce win-win scenarios when at least one player decides to favour cooperation over conflict. Tit-for-tat rarely works in international politics. Canada’s current conundrum with China illustrates this exceptionally well: Canada arrests Meng Wangzhu; China detains the two Michaels; Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole initiates a parliamentary vote on the Uyghurs; China slaps sanctions against O’Toole’s foreign affairs critic; Prime Minister Justin Trudeau imposes sanctions on four Chinese officials; a Chinese official tweets out foul insults against Trudeau. And so, it continues, tit-for-tat.
Enter your email address to
register a free account.