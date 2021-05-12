While no longer a daily spectacle, Trump still has U.S. democracy on the ropes

If current trends continue in the U.S., it is problematic for Canada, which has a great deal to lose from inward-looking, nationalist leaders in Washington with no regard for alliances or diplomacy.
Despite Donald Trump being disgraced by impeachment in the House of Representatives, despite his leaving office with the lowest approval rating in 40 years, despite his effort to literally overthrow the results of the election, and despite him being the first incumbent president to be ousted by voters in nearly three decades, his grip on Republicans appears for now immutable, writes Les Whittington. Pixabay image by Gerd Altmann
OTTAWA—Not having to read about or hear about Donald Trump every day has been like a six-month vacation.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
The partisan finger-pointing that has defined the debate around Bill C-10 over the past two weeks is rooted in an attempt by the government, and a few MPs, to make sure that influential streaming companies that rely on uploaded content, such as YouTube, are bound by rules designed to promote Canadian cultural content, and protect Canadian broadcasters.
The establishment of an administrative tribunal could ‘encourage’ companies to pursue that as an avenue of redress, instead of first trying to comply with the privacy commissioner’s findings, the watchdog says.