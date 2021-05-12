While no longer a daily spectacle, Trump still has U.S. democracy on the ropes

If current trends continue in the U.S., it is problematic for Canada, which has a great deal to lose from inward-looking, nationalist leaders in Washington with no regard for alliances or diplomacy.

Despite Donald Trump being disgraced by impeachment in the House of Representatives, despite his leaving office with the lowest approval rating in 40 years, despite his effort to literally overthrow the results of the election, and despite him being the first incumbent president to be ousted by voters in nearly three decades, his grip on Republicans appears for now immutable, writes Les Whittington.