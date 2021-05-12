Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Contact UsLog In
while-no-longer-a-daily-spectacle-trump-still-has-u-s-democracy-on-the-ropesAno
Global

While no longer a daily spectacle, Trump still has U.S. democracy on the ropes

By Les Whittington      May 12, 2021

If current trends continue in the U.S., it is problematic for Canada, which has a great deal to lose from inward-looking, nationalist leaders in Washington with no regard for alliances or diplomacy.

Despite Donald Trump being disgraced by impeachment in the House of Representatives, despite his leaving office with the lowest approval rating in 40 years, despite his effort to literally overthrow the results of the election, and despite him being the first incumbent president to be ousted by voters in nearly three decades, his grip on Republicans appears for now immutable, writes Les Whittington. Pixabay image by Gerd Altmann

OTTAWA—Not having to read about or hear about Donald Trump every day has been like a six-month vacation.

Related Stories

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Budget investments not enough to replace need for new round of COVID student benefits, says Green leader Paul

News|By Alice Chen
Liberal MP Julie Dzerowicz says the market has recovered enough to replace the benefit with actual employment, but students advocates say the jobs aren't there yet.

Planned U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan leaves questions over Canada’s ability to provide international assistance

News|By Neil Moss
The security situation in Afghanistan 'will have the effect of us having to reassess all our programming in Afghanistan,' says Chris Kilford, who served as deputy military attaché in Kabul.

Feds’ appointee to address military sexual misconduct aims to have mandate approval at ‘end of May’

News|By Beatrice Paez
The lieutenant-general says one of her first assignments is to ‘issue guidance’ for military leaders ‘in the next few weeks’ on how to lead with inclusivity in mind.

Rollout of infrastructure money ‘lagging indicator’ of effort to spur economic activity, says deputy minister

News|By Palak Mangat
A ‘real impetus’ in earmarking funds for infrastructure projects is getting it approved, says one bureaucrat, but one MP adds there may still be gaps in how Ottawa allocates such dollars.

Senate, House report at least 30 COVID-19 cases in Parliamentary Precinct since pandemic’s early days

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
On April 29, PSPC launched a rapid testing program after a 10-case outbreak among Centre Block construction workers, the most reported cases among workers on the Hill, according to new data.

‘You are walking on eggshells’: infectious disease docs say ‘trust in vaccines is fragile,’ NACI guidance unhelpful

News|By Mike Lapointe
The federal government has been urging Canadians to get the first vaccine available.

Bill C-10: how closing the YouTube ‘loophole’ created a political firestorm

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
The partisan finger-pointing that has defined the debate around Bill C-10 over the past two weeks is rooted in an attempt by the government, and a few MPs, to make sure that influential streaming companies that rely on uploaded content, such as YouTube, are bound by rules designed to promote Canadian cultural content, and protect Canadian broadcasters. 

Bill to entrench new Senate leaders for good has arrived

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Bill S-4 would give better pay and official status to the leaders of the new groups in the Senate.

Setup of tribunal for privacy complaints could delay levying of fines, says watchdog

News|By Palak Mangat
The establishment of an administrative tribunal could ‘encourage’ companies to pursue that as an avenue of redress, instead of first trying to comply with the privacy commissioner’s findings, the watchdog says.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions