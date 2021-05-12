The public sector can’t go back to the old normal

Public-sector organizations should take this opportunity to accelerate digital transformation in order to meet the needs of citizens in the post-COVID-19 era.
Building a truly tech-driven workplace would give employees the best of all worlds—job security, good salaries, deep value, and flexibility—greatly strengthening the public sector’s appeal and ability to compete for top talent, writes Gianluca Cairo. Photograph courtesy of Pexels
The COVID-19 pandemic has pulled back the curtain on the lagging technological investment by governments all over the world.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
The partisan finger-pointing that has defined the debate around Bill C-10 over the past two weeks is rooted in an attempt by the government, and a few MPs, to make sure that influential streaming companies that rely on uploaded content, such as YouTube, are bound by rules designed to promote Canadian cultural content, and protect Canadian broadcasters.
The establishment of an administrative tribunal could ‘encourage’ companies to pursue that as an avenue of redress, instead of first trying to comply with the privacy commissioner’s findings, the watchdog says.