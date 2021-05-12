Post-war situation in Nagorno-Karabakh highlights issues and challenges to a lasting peace and stability

Canadian military exports to Turkey have come under close scrutiny in recent months. An investigation launched by Global Affairs Canada has confirmed that Turkish-made TB2 Bayraktar drones, used by Azerbaijan to attack Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020, had Canadian targeting equipment directing them. Following an investigation from Global Affairs Canada, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau announced the government’s decision to cancel the arms export permits to Turkey that had been suspended since October 2020, stating that “this use was not consistent with Canadian foreign policy, nor end-use assurances given by Turkey.”