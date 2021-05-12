Planned U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan leaves questions over Canada’s ability to provide international assistance

With the U.S. withdrawing from Afghanistan by September, instability may follow, which could threaten the ability of the Canadian government to roll out its $270-million international assistance package to the central Asian nation. But that future is still very much in question.

The Biden administration announced last month that the U.S. military would be leaving Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. NATO also started withdrawing troops this month, with a full pullout expected to take a “few months,” according to the military alliance. Canada had performed a combat role in Afghanistan from 2001 to 2011 and a training role until 2014, when Canadians troops withdrew from the country. During the deployment, 158 Canadians soldiers were killed.

Without a Western military backing, there are questions if the international assistance that Canada provides to Afghanistan will be interrupted. Last November, Canada renewed its development assistance for Afghanistan and pledged $275-million over the next three years. The funding supports health, education, gender equity, human rights, and women, peace, and security initiatives. It also included a contribution to the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund.

“I think Canada will do its best to keep up its programs but I think it will get more and more challenging as every day passes,” said Chris Kilford, who was the deputy military attaché in Kabul from 2009 to 2010.

He said if Afghanistan descends “into more and more chaos,” the ability to provide assistance through governmental and non-governmental organizations will be threatened.

“I think we’re generally going to be seeing the situation on the ground becoming more and more difficult and it will have the effect of us having to reassess all our programming in Afghanistan,” said Mr. Kilford, now a fellow at Queens University’s Centre for International and Defence Policy.

“If you don’t have safety and security on the ground, and we know that it’s become more and more challenging in the last few years, you can’t deliver the programs,” he said.

Mr. Kilford said Canada’s assistance to Afghanistan may have to focus on refugees.

The announcement by the U.S. has been followed by an increase in fighting between Afghan security forces, Taliban insurgents, and other militants, especially in southern Afghanistan.

A bombing that targeted a girls school in Kabul on May 8 killed 68 and injured 165. No group has taken responsibility for the attack.

Canada has long held that “true and enduring” peace will only come from Afghan people themselves. It has encouraged the Afghan government to greater include women and marginalized groups in the peace talks.

The peace talks have been moving at a snail’s pace since the U.S. announced a peace deal with the Taliban in February 2020. Turkey was set to host talks last month, but the Taliban refused to attend as they were protesting the delay in withdrawing troops, which was scheduled to happen on May 1 according to the initial agreement signed during the Trump administration.

U.S. President Joe Biden has said America’s withdrawal won’t be conditions based.

Former Liberal MP Andrew Leslie, a retired Canadian Army lieutenant-general, told CBC last month that the U.S. decision to withdraw is a mistake.

“The departure of the Americans will probably result in a relatively grim future for the Afghan people,” he said.

Former Canadian diplomat Barbara Martin, a past director general of the Afghanistan Task Force at the then-Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade during the lead-up to Canada’s withdrawal from Kandahar, said she is “confident” that Canada will be able to find a way to continue its programming in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of the U.S. and NATO “to the extent the security situation allows.”

“Most of Canadian development assistance is delivered by other organizations (e.g. the UN and NGOs), with their own established security arrangements. There are risks that disbursements may be difficult to make and that programming may need to be adapted or other delivery channels explored, but it would be in the interests of both the Taliban and the Afghan government to have continued international support in the country,” she said in an email.

She added that Canada’s assistance didn’t require the presence of Canadian troops, noting that aid agencies “prefer not to be associated with active combat troops.”

“Following the withdrawal of Canadian troops from Afghanistan in 2014, Canada was still able to provide development assistance to Afghanistan largely through UN agencies and Afghan or international NGOs. These UN or non-governmental organizations would engage private security companies as they felt necessary,” Ms. Martin said. “Our NATO allies deliver aid in similar ways. While the ongoing violence in Afghanistan is a very real challenge for aid delivery, and while the future is tenuous given the fragility of the intra-Afghan peace talks, this does not necessarily mean aid cannot be provided at all.”

But she said that if the security situation in Afghanistan “slides very significantly, assistance to the country could be put in jeopardy.”

“Some agencies may redirect assistance, perhaps to humanitarian needs. It would depend entirely on the circumstances. Canada and other countries had provided assistance to Afghanistan prior to 2002 when we had no embassy or consulate in the country,” she said.

She said there is “no question” that the current situation in Afghanistan is “fragile” and the risks of the withdrawal are “huge,” which will be shouldered by the Afghan people.

“The burden falls heavily on the Afghan government and the Taliban to negotiate a peace agreement. They will need continued international support and pressure to keep them moving towards a peaceful outcome,” she said.

Ms. Martin said the “core goal” of the coalition has “largely been met” with the “significant dissolution” of al-Qaeda and the killing of Osama bin Laden.

She noted that having troops on the ground in Afghanistan was to counter the threat of the Taliban and al-Qaeda, and to end the terrorist threat.

Queen’s University adjunct professor Eugene Lang, who served as chief of staff to successive defence ministers in the Chrétien and Martin governments, said it’s too early to know how the U.S. withdrawal will impact Canada.

He said he has not been convinced by those who say that the American withdrawal will embolden the Taliban and other opponents of the Afghan government, which some argue will lead to the collapse of the country.

“The future of what happens [in Afghanistan] is going to depend not just on those troops being pulled out, but what else is being done by the United States and the international community that has been involved in Afghanistan over the years, including Canada, between now and September and after September to try and hold the institutions of government together in that country,” he said.

Mr. Lang noted that the U.S. doesn’t have a large amount of troops deployed to Afghanistan.

He said while it’s an open question if the institutions that NATO had built in Afghanistan will survive, Canada can take a lot of credit for the work it did.

“If it doesn’t survive, I think we can still look back and say that during the time we were involved, we did a lot of good in Afghanistan,” he said. “We brought a lot of development, a lot of governance reforms, and for a period of time when Western troops were there, the country was held together and the government was given a running chance at least to get up and get functional and get control of Afghan territory.”

Acting chief of the defence staff Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre, who served as the commanding general of the NATO training mission in Afghanistan, told the Senate Committee on National Security and Defence on April 19 that much is unknown about the future of Afghanistan.

“We don’t know what the future for that country is going to bring in terms of what form of government they’re going to have. Will there be a negotiated settlement to governance in that part of the world? I don’t know at this point,” he said.

He said it is too early to tell if the Canadian deployment was worth the costs.

“It’s too early to tell. It’s too early to tell if the two decades we’ve given that country of education, of being exposed to the outside, of seeing a different future, if that will make a difference down the road. We just don’t know,” he said.

