Controversial parade not the way to honour Ukraine’s contribution to Second World War

While I can understand that Ukrainians are proud of their heritage, I cannot fathom why young nationalists seek to glorify those who took up arms to enforce the Nazis' ideology.

A recruitment poster from a 1943 SS Galicia newspaper. For those who would paint the SS Galicia volunteers as fighters for Ukraine’s independence, this theory cannot be justified in view of the fact they actually fought against civilian patriots in Slovakia and Slovenia to enforce Hitler’s Nazi occupation, writes Scott Taylor.