A duty to protect: Canadian Senators stepping up for the planet

Senators have a unique opportunity to step up as leaders in Canada’s all-of-society response to the climate change imperative.
Widespread evidence of melting permafrost, increased floods, wildfires, storms, and sea level rise dominate the headlines. Scientists tell us that Canada is warming twice as fast as the rest of the world, write Senators Mary Coyle and Stan Kutcher. Photograph courtesy of Pexels
We, in the Senate of Canada, have a duty to protect our planet and its inhabitants from the threats of global warming.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
The partisan finger-pointing that has defined the debate around Bill C-10 over the past two weeks is rooted in an attempt by the government, and a few MPs, to make sure that influential streaming companies that rely on uploaded content, such as YouTube, are bound by rules designed to promote Canadian cultural content, and protect Canadian broadcasters.
The establishment of an administrative tribunal could ‘encourage’ companies to pursue that as an avenue of redress, instead of first trying to comply with the privacy commissioner’s findings, the watchdog says.