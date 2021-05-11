Feds’ appointee to address military sexual misconduct aims to have mandate approval at ‘end of May’

The newly appointed senior officer responsible for leading an effort to root out sexual misconduct in the Canadian military says she intends to have her mandate, still in development, “approved at the end of May.”

In an appearance before the House Status of Women Committee on Tuesday, Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan, who was named the new chief of professional conduct and culture on April 29, said she still needs “to properly clarify” the new internal organization’s mission and the scope of its authority. She has been charged with leading the effort to address longstanding complaints that military leadership doesn’t take sexual misconduct seriously.

Lt.-Gen. Carignan was responding to questions from Bloc Québécois’ Andréanne Larouche, the MP for Shefford, Que., about her role, which hadn’t been fully defined when it was announced last month.

“The scope will be confirmed and determined in the details over the next two months. The announcement was just made,” she said, speaking in French. “I intend to have the mandate approved at the end of May. And then put together a proposal for a structure.”

Currently, Lt.-Gen. Carignan said there are “many” different avenues for filing complaints and offering counsel to complainants within the Department of National Defence, but that the system in place is not conducive to addressing those issues.

“A priority of mine will be to conduct a review of the complaints system,” she said. “It is not efficient, it’s very complex. And what we want to do is integrate and centralize this, so that we have visibility and have a better complaint system.”

The creation of the new body, along with lieutenant-general’s posting, is part of the government’s response to outcry over its handling of a sexual-misconduct allegation against Gen. Jonathan Vance, formerly the Canadian Armed Forces’ (CAF) top soldier, dating back to 2018. The complaint against Gen. Vance languished, with the government arguing that it couldn’t press forward with a probe without a complainant. He has denied wrongdoing and subsequent allegations that he fathered two children with Maj. Kellie Brennan, who he outranked at the time.

The committee learned that the new post had been floated by Lt.-Gen. Carignan around the end of March. That was about more than a month after Global News reported that the military’s investigative arm was probing allegations of inappropriate behaviour against Gen. Vance. The media outlet first reported on the allegations against Gen. Vance.

Impatience has set in for many advocates who have long been calling for reforms to how complaints on sexual misconduct and other forms of misconduct are filed, investigated, and resolved in the military.

In 2015, former Supreme Court justice Marie Deschamps issued a report that indicted military leadership, finding that there’s “an underlying sexualized culture in the CAF that is hostile to women and LGTBQ members,” and one that is “conducive to more serious incidents of sexual harassment and assault.” She called for the setup of an “independent” centre outside of the military’s chain of command that would be responsible for receiving reports on sexual assault and harassment and providing support.

A new review has been ordered by the Trudeau government, with another former Supreme Court justice, Louise Arbour, tapped to oversee a yearlong review into the Canadian Armed Forces’ handling of misconduct, including the policies of its justice system.

Lt.-Gen. Carignan told the committee she will be “working very closely” with Ms. Arbour “in reacting as fast as possible to the recommendations she will make along the way, so we don’t wait for many months for a report to come and then start working on the problem.”

The committee is in the midst of a study on sexual misconduct in the military, which is running alongside the House Defence Committee’s own probe into the government’s handling of the 2018 complaint against Gen. Vance. Per The Canadian Press, the committee is running out of time to draft its report, with the summer recess looming.

Ms. Larouche and NDP MP Lindsay Mathyssen (London-Fanshawe, Ont.) pressed Lt.-Gen. Carignan on the immediate steps she and the department can take to usher in the changes needed to address sexual misconduct, including whether any of the recommendations outlined by Ms. Deschamps can be adopted.

“We’ve heard a great deal about the additional reports. Clearly, it was put forward; there were clear recommendations,” said Ms. Mathysssen. “Have you had the ability to speak to those in government, within DND, on the actual, immediate implementation of some of the additional report recommendations?”

Lt.-Gen. Carignan sought to assure Ms. Mathyssen that she’s “not going to be starting from scratch.” She cited the report’s second recommendation, calling for a strategy for ushering in a cultural change “to eliminate the sexualized environment.” Such a strategy was released in late October last year, aimed at building on past efforts to address misconduct.

“I’m going to pursue this strategy now and apply it and then move it forward in terms of application,” she said.

The lieutenant-general also noted during her testimony that one of her first assignments to “kick start the culture-change momentum” is to “issue guidance” for military leaders “in the next few weeks” on how to lead with inclusivity in mind.

The committee also heard from Leah West, an assistant professor at Carleton University, who served in the CAF until 2012 and was deployed in Afghanistan. A sexual assault survivor, Prof. West recounted that experience and the “double standard” she was subjected to when she was investigated for engaging in a consensual relationship with another military member of the same rank during her testimony.

“My relationship violated regulations against fraternization in the theatre. I was charged, pled guilty, fined, repatriated from theatre, and posted out of my unit,” she said. “All of this I could accept—I had knowingly violated orders, and my repatriation impacted the operational effectiveness of my unit. However, what I no longer accepted was that I was also called demeaning names, told I wasn’t worthy of leading soldiers….”

Prof. West did not name specific individuals in her testimony, but said her experience speaks to the “double standard women in uniform face every day.”

“My biggest failure in life, actions for which I was pushed out of the Armoured Corps, which I continue to carry immense shame is, however, allegedly, precisely the type of leadership displayed by the man who ultimately served as this country’s longest serving chief of defence staff,” she said of the allegations against Gen. Vance, adding that it “was the right call” that she was moved out of her position. “We cannot turn a blind eye when military leaders themselves and their interests before the mission.”

She echoed a call issued by the Conference of Defence Associations Institute on Monday, urging the government to make “interim policy and legislative changes” that would give the Sexual Misconduct Response Centre—a body set up in the wake of Ms. Deschamps’ report under the Harper government—full independence while Ms. Arbour undertakes her review.

The group includes former senior members of the defence and security establishment.

Though the centre was struck as a separate body from the military, it remains part of DND.

That discourages people from coming forward with complaints, Prof. West said, because of how close knit the defence community can be, raising the potential risk of reprisal for those who come forward.

“The army can sometimes be a gossipy place,” said Prof. West, “So I really do think that it’s necessary to have a neutral, impartial, independent body who can talk to survivors about their choice, and then investigate this, so that, when making the decision, you don’t feel like an investigation is going to impact every element of your current and future career.”

The same consideration applies to those accused of misconduct, she said. “The accused person also deserves to have an investigation done, not by their chain of command, and to have the full benefit of confidentiality.”

