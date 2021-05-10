Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
News

Thousands of expiring Conservative Party memberships this month throwing a wrench in nominations, say Conservatives

By Abbas Rana      May 10, 2021

The Conservatives have nominated candidates in about 200 of the 338 ridings across the country, according to party spokesman Cory Hann.

Conservative Party Leader Erin O'Toole, left, pictured Sept. 9, 2020, with chief of staff Tausha Michaud and campaign manager Fred DeLorey on the Hill. In May of last year, 269,500 Conservative Party members had signed up to vote in the leadership election and thousands of those memberships will expire at the end of this month. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
The thousands of Conservative Party memberships expiring this month are adding another layer of complexity in the nomination process as candidates are already facing an uphill battle to sign up new members in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, say Conservatives.

“Everything’s more difficult in a pandemic, door-to-door knocking efforts to try to get support for the individual, potential candidates’ campaigns and sell memberships,” said Devin Bean, the Conservative riding association president in Edmonton Strathcona, Alta., in an interview with The Hill Times. “I can’t speak directly to their [nomination] campaigns, especially my job is to  remain neutral on this. So I can’t on behalf of any other campaigns but I imagine, as with almost everything else, it’s going to be more difficult.”

For the party’s 2020 leadership contest that concluded in August, the deadline to sign up new members was mid May. By that deadline, about 269,500 members from across the country had signed up to be eligible to vote in the leadership election. This month, thousands of party members who bought party membership before May, for one year, are expiring unless they choose to renew. But senior conservatives and grassroots members told The Hill Times that, based on their past experience, most will choose not to renew their memberships as they signed up for a specific leadership candidates and the contest is over.

At the time, four candidates—Erin O’Toole, Peter MacKay, Leslyn Lewis and Derek Sloan—took part in the contest and their supporters signed up thousands of memberships. A vast majority of Canadians who join a political party during the leadership election usually do it for one year. Some also buy it for two, three, four or five years. The Conservative Party charges $15 per membership for one year and $50 for five years.

Two of the candidates in the leadership election—Ms. Lewis and Mr. Sloan— were social conservatives and thousands of their supporters played a key role in the leadership election outcome.

Since the election, Mr. Sloan has been kicked out of the caucus and the party. It remains to be seen if or how many of his supporters will renew their memberships or not. Mr. Sloan is currently sitting as Independent MP in the House. Since his expulsion from the party, some say the perception among some social conservatives is that they’re not welcome in the party.

“A percentage of them will be reluctant to sign up because it’s not just Derek’s supporters but there’s a perception that the party leadership is, I hesitate to use the term hostile to social conservatives, but not as friendly as SoCons perhaps want them to be,” said a social conservative Tory organizer. “So a certain percentage are gonna say, ‘Forget it, I’m not interested. They’re not interested in working with me. Why would I be interested in working with them? That’s a problem. How big the problem is, I don’t know. Because SoCons are like everybody else, they’re going to kick and scream, and then sign up anyway. So it’s a problem.”

Independent MP Derek Sloan ran as a social conservative candidate in last year’s Conservative party leadership election. He was kicked out of caucus earlier this year. It remains to be seen if and how many of his supporters will renew their party membership. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

But a second veteran Conservative said that social conservatives would renew their membership as they regularly take part in party elections whether it’s a leadership election or a nomination election.

Potential nomination candidates have been campaigning since last year to seek the support of the existing members and signing up new members. In interviews with The Hill Times last week, they complained that the nomination process is too slow and this month, each riding association will lose a significant number of members who they’ve been canvassing for support for months and who may choose not to renew their memberships.

This dynamic will be even more critical in held ridings where incumbent MPs choose not to run or the ones that Conservatives lost by narrow margins in the last election. It’s because the Conservatives have good odds of winning these ridings in the next election and the competition will be even more intense with every vote counting.

“It [expiring memberships] definitely has an impact and has made every contestant’s job even harder,” said one Conservative involved in the nomination process.

The Conservative Party declined to even give a rough estimate of how many memberships are set to expire by the end of this month.

“Like we often see at the local level—where some people purchase memberships in order to take part in their candidate nomination vote, and will wait to renew until the next time they have to vote for a nomination candidate—it’s no different with our leadership contests,” wrote Cory Hann, director of communications of the Conservative Party, in an email to The Hill Times. “Many choose to renew, some may not, and that’s just the natural ebb and flow of membership, and why we measure the general health of the party through a variety of methods including our fundraising which continues to set all-time records, especially last quarter when we out-fundraised the Liberals by the biggest margin in our history.”

According to the CBC, the Conservative Party raised more money in the first quarter of this year than “any other federal party ever.” The party raised $8.5-million, the Liberals $3.5-million, the NDP $1.6-million, and the Greens $677,000. But the Liberals have been ahead of the Conservatives for months in national public opinion polls.

Buying a party membership gives members the right to participate in electoral district association meetings, seek or vote in nomination elections, be a delegate or an alternate delegate in national conventions, or be a member of the board of directors of the EDA.

Conservative Party spokesman Cory Hann declined to say how many memberships are expiring this month, but he said that it’s not unusual for some party members not to renew their membership after a leadership or a nomination election is over. The Hill Times file photograph

 Former leadership contestant and businessman Rick Peterson is one of the two candidates seeking the party’s nomination in the riding of Edmonton Strathcona currently held by the NDP. Mr. Peterson has been running his nomination campaign since May, but as of deadline last week, the party had not scheduled a nomination contest. Neither Mr. Peterson nor Mr. Bean knew when the party would schedule the election.

Of the 34 ridings in Alberta, the bedrock of the Conservative Party base, this is the only one that the Conservatives don’t hold. The New Democrats won this riding from the Conservatives in 2008 and has been representing it since then. Mr. Peterson said that the sooner the party holds a nomination in this riding the better as then he could start his campaign for the next election which like any other candidate from any other party would give him an opportunity to make his name known in the community and raise funds.

“Whether you’re Liberal or Conservative, every nomination candidate would like the nomination meeting to be called as soon as possible,” said Mr. Peterson.

“Unless you’ve become the official nominated candidate, you can’t raise money for the riding Association.”

For his current campaign, he said, he has already raised $21,000, the maximum allowed to spend in the nomination contest.

Mr. Hann told The Hill Times last week that “just under 200” candidates across the country have been nominated, which means around 138 ridings still have to go through the nomination process.

In contrast to the Conservatives, the Liberals are behind in nominating their candidates. As of last week, according to the Liberal Party’s website, 152 candidates had been nominated which means the party has to nominate 186 more candidates.

A majority of nominated candidates in both parties are incumbent MPs who are essentially protected by their respective leaders from nomination challenges and are almost automatic candidates for the next election, unless they choose not to seek re-election. Both the Conservatives and Liberals have set some very easy to meet conditions for incumbent MPs to be acclaimed.

In the House, there are currently 154 Liberal MPs, 120 Conservative MPs, 24 NDP MPs, 32 Bloc MPs, three Green MPs, and five Independents.

As of deadline, 13 MPs had announced they will not seek re-election. Of those, four are Liberal, six Conservative, two Bloc Québécois, and one NDP.

They include Liberal MPs Navdeep Bains (Mississauga-Malton, Ont.), Paul Lefebvre (Sudbury, Ont.), Geoff Regan (Halifax West, N.S.), Kate Young (London West, Ont.); Bloc Québécois MPs Simon Marcil (Mirabel, Que.), and Louise Charbonneau (Trois-Rivières, Que.). The six Conservative MPs are: Peter Kent (Thornhill, Ont.), Diane Finley (Haldimand-Norfolk, Ont.), Bruce Stanton (Simcoe North, Ont.), Phil McColeman (Brantford-Brant, Ont.), David Sweet (Flamborough-Glanbrook, Ont.) and Cathy McLeod (Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, Ont.). NDP MP Scott Duvall (Hamilton Mountain, Ont.) is also not seeking re-election.

In a minority government, an election could happen at any time and a number of political insiders are speculating about an August-October window, depending on the success of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The Hill Times 

Abbas Rana

Abbas Rana is the assistant deputy editor of The Hill Times.
- arana@hilltimes.com

