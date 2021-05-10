Innovation for net zero: governance and policy innovation as important as technological advances

After decades of muddling along, it finally appears that Canada is putting in place the conditions to make headway on the climate file. The federal government is advancing legislation to formalize its net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions goal and establish a Net Zero Advisory Body. It has announced its intention to ramp up the carbon price, and in the recent budget introduced a series of climate and clean tech funding mechanisms (including tax incentives and $5-billion for a Net Zero Accelerator fund).