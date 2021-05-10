Bill to entrench new Senate leaders for good has arrived

Bill S-4 would give better pay and official status to the leaders of the new groups in the Senate.

Changes to the Parliament of Canada Act in Bill S-4 would give permanent pay bumps and status to the leaders of the three Senate groups that are neither government nor opposition in the Red Chamber: the Independent Senators Group, led by Sen. Yuen Pau Woo, left,; the Progressive Senate Group, led by Sen. Jane Cordy.; and the Canadian Senators Group, led by Sen. Scott Tannas.