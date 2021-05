The partisan finger-pointing that has defined the debate around Bill C-10 over the past two weeks is rooted in an attempt by the government, and a few MPs, to make sure that influential streaming companies that rely on uploaded content, such as YouTube, are bound by rules designed to promote Canadian cultural content, and protect Canadian broadcasters.

Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault has come under fire for changes to his bill to update Canada's Broadcasting Act. As of late last week, Bill C-10 was still before the House Heritage Committee. Mr. Guilbeault has said that his government has no interest in restricting or regulating social media posts through Bill C-10. No one is suggesting that the CRTC, which operates at arm's-length from the government, is eager to do so either.