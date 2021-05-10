Biden scores big with developing nations while Canada appears to be sitting on sidelines

As long as a single country is offside, the waiver will not be a slam dunk.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured May 4, 2021, should replace the Liberals' initial tepid response with a strong endorsement of the plan by American President Joe Biden to suspend patent rights during the pandemic. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
The Canadian government could have been on the wrong side of the world vaccine issue.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Public-private partnerships require significant design and engineering work, community engagement, environmental assessment and planning, as well as contracting with the person who’s going to build it during the actual construction period and ramp up into operation, says CIB CEO Ehren Cory.
While a ‘missed opportunity’ in the earlier days of the pandemic, some observers worry tying strings to provincial and territorial access to potentially life-saving vaccines could be seen as ‘unethical.’
With so much of everyday life migrating online due to the pandemic, says Michael Edwards of Sussex Strategy, the potential for engaging political supporters who weren’t initially comfortable doing transactions has grown.