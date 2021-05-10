Conservatives have a serious problem, and it’s Erin O’Toole

Since Aug. 24, 2020, the Conservative Party of Canada has faced a serious problem. The problem, unfortunately for Erin O’Toole, is Erin O’Toole. Since O’Toole was chosen leader of the Conservatives, polling for the former chopper navigator has nosedived like a helicopter free falling out of the sky. Research indicates there is an urgency for change, and it needs to happen before the next election. As it stands right now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is positioned perfectly to win another majority government.