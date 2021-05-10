Jaccard offers up solid advice on what citizens can do to fight climate change

This leaves one last task on the simple path to climate success. We must be able to detect and elect climate-sincere politicians, and then pressure them to implement a few simple policies, such that any citizen can detect procrastination and evasion. The nature of this task crystalized for me a few years ago during the question period after one of my talks. Someone in the audience asked, “Don’t we need to better inform our political leaders about climate science and effective policy options? Some are skeptical of the science. Some acknowledge the science, but oppose carbon taxes and other strong policies. Don’t we need to send politicians to remedial school for the climate?” Before I could respond, a woman waiting at the other mic engaged the questioner.