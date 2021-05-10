Jews worldwide support recognition of Armenian genocide by Israel and by other governments: Mamigonian

Back in 1976, Gwynne Dyer wrote that Armenians and Turks had “long since fixed on the outlines of the arguments most favourable to their respective positions” regarding the events now almost universally recognized as the Armenian genocide. Unfortunately, based on his most recent commentary on the subject, “After years of resistance, the U.S. ‘recognizes’ Armenian genocide” (The Hill Times, April 26, 2021), 1976 seems to have been when Dyer fixed the outlines of his own arguments. Since then, a large scholarly corpus on the subject has developed that ought to, but appears not to, inform Mr. Dyer about this history, and he presents a description of the Armenian genocide that bears little resemblance to the work of any serious scholar of the subject.