Top PMO aide got assurances ‘no one’s safety was at risk’ as probe into Vance allegation hit impasse

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s top aide says she sought assurances from the bureaucracy that “no one’s safety was at risk” when it was unable to press forward with the probe into a misconduct allegation against now-retired chief of defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance due to limited information about the complaint.

“I wanted to make sure not only that this didn’t get dropped if the complainant wanted to proceed, but that no one was in harm’s way,” Katie Telford told the House Defence Committee on Friday. “That’s why I talked to Elder [Marques], who asked the appropriate officials and PCO to ensure that no one’s safety was at risk. And I was told that there was no safety issue.”

Ms. Telford said Elder Marques, a former senior adviser to Mr. Trudeau (Papineau, Que.), told her an allegation had been brought against Gen. Vance to the office of Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan (Vancouver South, B.C.) in March 2018. She said the matter was then referred to the Privy Council Office, which advised the Prime Minister’s Office that it was the appropriate body to look into the complaint.

The probe into the complaint hit an impasse, former Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick told the committee in earlier testimony, because it didn’t have details about the allegations, including its substance and the identity of the complainant. The committee heard in a separate hearing that Gary Walbourne, military ombudsman at the time, had tried to bring “evidence” that showed the merit of the complaint, but was rebuffed by Mr. Sajjan, who said accepting the information would have compromised the integrity of the probe.

“I was later told that, despite repeated attempts by PCO to Mr. Walbourne, he would not provide any information on the allegation and that without any details, they were unable to do anything,” she said, adding she was “troubled” by that result and that’s why she made a point of asking whether safety was an issue. “I was assured that they would remain engaged and advise us if they were able to obtain any information at all.”

NDP MP Randall Garrison (Esquimalt—Saanich—Sooke, B.C.) pushed back at her repeated assertions that neither the PMO nor Mr. Sajjan could do more than bring the issue to the PCO, saying that “no one has testified that he [Mr. Sajjan] could not look at the evidence.”

Ms. Telford responded that it would have been an issue had PMO or cabinet ministers took charge of the file.

“No one’s done suggesting the minister should have investigated, but what we are saying—and I’m certainly saying very clearly—is that he did need to find out whether there was a sexual misconduct complaint against the chief of defence staff, who was in charge of rooting out sexual misconduct in the Canadian military,” Mr. Garrison said.

Ms. Telford was asked multiple times by opposition MPs, including the Conservatives’ James Bezan (Selkirk—Interlake—Eastman, Man.) and Bloc Québécois MP Xavier Barsalou-Duval (Pierre-Boucher—Les Patriotes—Verchères, Que.) whether she “deliberately withheld” information from Mr. Trudeau. Ms. Telford repeatedly deflected, instead pointing to the advice the PMO received from the clerk that it would have been appropriate for political staffers and politicians to get involved.

The prime minister has repeatedly said that he only learned of the substance of the allegations facing Gen. Vance through Global News’ reporting.

There appears to be a discrepancy in the testimonies offered by Ms. Telford and Mr. Marques, with the two saying that the other was responsible for informing the other first about the allegation in 2018. Responding to Mr. Barsalou-Duval who described, in French, her account of who was informed when “a bit vague,” Ms. Telford said that the complaint came to her office through Mr. Sajjan’s.

According to Global News, the 2018 allegation in question was tied to a lewd email that Gen. Vance allegedly sent a subordinate in 2012, prior to his appointment as chief of defence staff. Since then, another allegation became public, with Global News first reporting that Gen. Vance allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.

Military police are investigating the retired chief of defence staff and his successor, Admiral Art McDonald, over allegations of sexual misconduct. According to Global News, both men have denied wrongdoing.

Ms. Telford’s appearance comes after much political wrangling. The Trudeau government had been resisting calls from opposition parties to allow political staffers to appear before the committee. A longtime top aide to Mr. Trudeau, she has been under intense scrutiny since Mr. Marques testified before the same committee.

Her testimony also follows the defeat of the Conservatives’ non-binding motion Wednesday calling on Mr. Trudeau to fire Ms. Telford, with the Bloc Québécois joining the Liberals.

Though Mr. Marques said he had little information to go on, he assumed it was “sexual in nature”—a statement that appears to clash with Mr. Trudeau’s account of what his office was aware of at the time. Mr. Marques said that he “kept” Ms. Telford “apprised as matters developed.”

The military establishment has been rolied by claims of a toxic workplace environment that’s particularly hostile to women after sexual-misconduct allegations surfaced against the two most senior military officers.

The Defence and Status of Women committees, which have been holding hearings on the matter, were told by witnesses that allegations of misconduct are not taken seriously enough by senior military leadership and created an environment permissive of toxic behaviour and outright misconduct.

The government has been forced to answer for its handling of the allegations and the systems in place for ensuring complaints do not languish.

In a bid to address such concerns, the government last week announced they’ve appointed former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour to oversee a yearlong, comprehensive review into the military’s handling of misconduct allegations, marking the second such assessment in six years that called for establishing an independent, external body to handle complaints.

Mr. Sajjan said the government will be moving forward with the setup of a new body, but didn’t commit to a timeline.

The government also created a new role, tapping Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan to serve as “chief of professional conduct and culture.” Though her responsibilities and powers have also yet to be fully defined, Lt.-Gen. Carignan told reporters last week sees her role as examining “how we build leaders, how we train, how we recruit” to change the military’s culture.

Mr. Garrison also grilled Ms. Telford on the government’s commitment to addressing the “rampant” culture of sexual misconduct in the military, noting that the government’s first mandate letter to Mr. Sajjan in 2015 did not include a pledge to set up that reporting body that would be outside of the military’s chain of command.

The 2015 mandate letter, released months after the scathing report on military sexual misconduct from former Supreme Court justice Marie Deschamps, and the subsequent 2019 letter to Mr. Sajjan call on the minister to “work with senior leaders of the Canadian Armed Forces to establish and maintain a workplace free from harassment and discrimination.”

The Conservative government did move to establish the Sexual Misconduct Response Centre in 2015, Mr. Garrison noted, but it does not operate independently of the military.

“There is so much more work to be done on that front. I’m not trying to suggest we have accomplished that by any means at this point,” Ms. Telford said. “In terms of why the Deschamps report was not fully implemented, I think we’ve heard a lot about that of late. … There were debates on what more could have been done in the first mandate, but, as you as you yourself said, many steps were taken.”

