Plan to import nuclear waste raises larger questions about plans to deal with domestic nuclear waste

Recently, the CBC revealed that former prime minister Jean Chrétien was part of a secretive project to set up a repository in Labrador to store radioactive nuclear waste. Since then, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey and federal Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan have declared that the proposal is dead. But the ideas that propelled the proposal and the opposition to it raise a number of ethical questions about not just importing nuclear waste, but moving it around the country or even producing it in the first place.