News

Former cabinet minister Sohi to officially launch Edmonton mayoral bid soon, sources say

By Abbas Rana      May 6, 2021

Prof. Duane Bratt says Amarjeet Sohi would be the ‘front-runner’ in the mayoral election, where at least six candidates have officially joined the race to succeed Don Iveson.

Former natural resources minister Amarjeet Sohi, pictured with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former Governor General Julie Payette in 2018, is expected to run for Edmonton mayor in the October municipal election. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Former natural resources minister Amarjeet Sohi is eyeing the job of Edmonton mayor in the upcoming October municipal election, sources told The Hill Times. 

Mr. Sohi, who represented the federal riding of Edmonton Mill Woods for four years, starting in 2015, did not respond to interview requests, but sources said that he is expected to officially mount his mayoral campaign later this month.

The election is scheduled for Oct. 18, during which Edmontonians will elect a new mayor and 12 city councillors. The incumbent mayor Don Iveson announced late last year that he will not seek re-election.

If Mr. Sohi wins the mayoral election of Alberta’s second largest city and the fifth largest in Canada, he would get an annual salary of $206,511.

A former Edmonton City councillor, Mr. Sohi was elected to the House as part of the Liberal red wave in 2015 that boosted the party to majority status. He won the riding by a razor-thin margin of 92 votes, besting then-Conservative cabinet minister Tim Uppal. But, in the 2019 election, Mr. Sohi lost the riding to Mr. Uppal by a margin of 16.7 per cent or 8,857 of the votes. Mr. Sohi served as infrastructure and communities minister between 2015 and 2018, before being appointed as natural resources minister.

As of last week, there were six declared candidates for the Edmonton mayor: Cheryll Watson, Mike Nickel, Kim Krushell, Brian Gregg, Diana Steele, and Michael Oshry.

Prof. Duane Bratt, a political science professor at Mount Royal University in Calgary, described Mr. Sohi as the front-runner because of his stature as a former cabinet minister, and being well liked in the Edmonton area. He said that Mr. Sohi’s popularity in the city was one of the key reasons why the Trudeau Liberals recruited him federally prior to the 2015 election.

Prof. Bratt said that Calgary and Edmonton have typically elected progressive mayors, and that Mr. Sohi “would be on the progressive side.” (Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi is in his third term as Calgary mayor and is not seeking a fourth.)

“…He would right away be seen as not a front-runner, but the front-runner,” he added.

Outgoing mayor Don Iveson. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Prof. Bratt said that two other important dynamics to watch for in this year’s municipal election are that Albertans will be voting on the equalization formula and the new campaign finance measures introduced by Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party government, which has increased the donation limit from $4,000 to $5,000.

Equalization payments are a hot-button political issue in Alberta, where a significant chunk of the population and politicians feel that the system is unfair and want the feds to revise or end it.

Prof. Bratt said that it remains to be seen how the two dynamics affect the municipal election. He said that more right-of-centre voters could show up to vote because of their strong feelings about the vote on the equalization formula. He added it remains to be seen who gets benefit from the increased donation limit.

Prof. Bratt said it could lead to more conservatives “showing up to vote.”

“…Because they have been antagonistic towards both Don Iveson and Naheed Nenshi in Calgary,” he said. “They don’t like the more progressive mayors; they want to see more conservative people, they’re not going to be happy about a former Liberal [cabinet minister] becoming mayor.”

Abbas Rana

Abbas Rana is the assistant deputy editor of The Hill Times.
- arana@hilltimes.com

