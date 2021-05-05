Young Canadians deserve better with the Digital Charter Implementation Act

Young Canadians are some of the most digitally connected youth in the world, living a seamlessly integrated “online/offline” existence in all aspects of their social, cultural, educational, and work lives. This integrated reality has only deepened in pandemic times, as engagement in even more aspects of young people’s lives has become dependent on connectivity. This dependence has had serious negative implications for children living in remote areas, especially in many First Nations communities, and for children living in poverty; worryingly, the diminished access, quality, and speed of internet service they are currently experiencing is deepening the digital divide.