So, Ontario, how’s electing unqualified, anti-government populists working out for you?

Ford cannot get past the anti-worker mentality born of his years as a rich, entitled business owner with little use for notions of government-promoted good.
With Premier Doug Ford’s failures as Ontario’s pandemic leader peaking in recent weeks, the Progressive Conservatives have taken Trump-like to outright lying in an attempt to silt up the political waters and deflect attention from the out-of-control provincial health catastrophe, writes Les Whittington. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
OTTAWA—Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s handling of COVID-19 and the public response are reminiscent of the way things went with former U.S. president Donald Trump’s bumbling, deceitful tenure.
