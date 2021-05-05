Recuperating from the pandemic-wrought mental health blows

OTTAWA—May is Mental Health Month. It feels as good a time as any to revisit mental wellness, particularly as many Canadians continue to battle their way through the third wave of the pandemic, hoping for some believable hope. An earlier-than-expected second vaccination maybe? Some possibility of summer activities that allow for broader family visits, mobility, and predictability? If you are a parent, a return to a regular school schedule for the kids in September, because two school years filled with interruptions have been brutal.