More dynamic solutions to privacy violations needed

The last year has given us a lot of time to reflect on our relationship with technology and privacy. In ways never seen before, we lost a lot of our choices on how we want to interact with people. COVID-19 restrictions limited most of our communication to digital spaces. In our professional lives, we were able to peek into the homes of our colleagues during meetings. In our personal lives, some of our most intimate conversations and interactions had to be conducted online. Everything had the potential to be documented and recorded like never before.