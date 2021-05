Conservatives say sending the bill to the Ethics Committee is an attempt to distract the committee from its ongoing work on the WE Charity controversy, while Liberals say Ethics is the natural spot for a privacy bill.

Bill C-11, the Digital Charter Implementation Act, was introduced by then minister of innovation, science, and industry Navdeep Bains on Nov. 17, 2020. The bill was part of a core Liberal campaign promise in the 2019 election, but might die if an election is called before the bill makes its way through Parliament.