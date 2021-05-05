Annamie Paul talks growing the Greens on May 6

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul will speak with Toronto Star columnist Martin Regg Cohn on how to grow the Greens in a tough political environment in a webinar hosted by Ryerson University on Thursday, May 6. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Conservatives say sending the bill to the Ethics Committee is an attempt to distract the committee from its ongoing work on the WE Charity controversy, while Liberals say Ethics is the natural spot for a privacy bill.