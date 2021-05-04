Feds could face climate litigation over export-credit agency’s financing of fossil fuel projects, say advocates

The Trudeau government could be legally exposed due to its continued financing of carbon-intensive projects unless it takes steps to dramatically scale back this support given through an arm’s-length export-credit agency, according to a new international legal opinion commissioned by an environmental group.

In a letter sent to International Development Minister Mary Ng (Markham, Ont.) on Tuesday, representatives from Environmental Defence, Above Ground, and Oil Change International target the funding granted through Export Development Canada (EDC). They wrote that, under customary international law, Canada is legally obligated, in principle, to ensure that it’s not financing new fossil fuel projects; it’s taking concerted steps to reduce “existing support,” with clear timelines in place that reflect the country’s climate targets; and it’s making “proactive efforts to avoid ‘locking-in’ ” such projects.

Ms. Ng’s portfolio includes oversight of EDC, a Crown corporation that has helped finance projects like the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline and Coastal Gas Link pipeline, the controversial project in northern British Columbia that sparked a series of solidarity protests with some hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation last year over land rights.

Julia Levin, climate and energy program manager at Environmental Defence, said the agency needs fresh marching orders from the government to reorient financing—like loans and loan guarantees—away from fossil fuel projects in order to ensure its activities, domestically and internationally, aren’t out of step with Canada’s climate targets and the broader imperative to reduce dependency on carbon-intensive energy sources.

“It’s not a private bank that just needs to be reflecting whatever the market is. It’s a Crown corporation; its mandate should be to align with the government’s mandate,” said Ms. Levin. “And that’s simply not what we’re seeing. This should be the institution that takes those risks to support the emerging sectors that we really need to build, not acting as a bank that gives loans to established companies who can access private capital.”

The legal opinion was commissioned by Oil Change International, and conducted by Jorge E. Viñuales, a professor at the University of Cambridge who specializes in public international law and climate law, among other areas, and Kate Cook of Matrix Chambers, whose expertise lies in public international law, climate, and human rights law.

Ms. Levin suggested the legal opinion offers a new avenue for holding the government to its obligations under the Paris climate accord. Last month, Canada unveiled a new target of reducing emissions by up to 45 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030. Its previous goal was 30 per cent reduction by that same year. (The new target is still well below what environmental advocates have been calling for.)

The targets countries have set are non-binding, she said, but the government’s proposed “climate accountability” legislation, Bill C-12, potentially raises the risk for Canada. The bill, introduced in November, hasn’t progressed past second reading. It aims to ensure successive governments set climate targets five years in advance and that they report on progress midway through that five-year period. In its preamble, C-12 also makes reference to Canada’s ratification of the Paris agreement, acknowledging that it has committed to do its part to help prevent the global temperature from warming above 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“I don’t know if the government has considered their litigation risk,” said Ms. Levin, “Because export development agencies have a different role, and have different interactions with government, in different jurisdictions. In Canada, it’s a Crown corporation; the relationship is quite obvious.”

A request for comment from Ms. Ng’s office was not returned by deadline.

Another potential “legal hook” is the feds’ proposed amendment to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, which would enshrine Canadians’ right to a “healthy environment,” she said. It’s one of a number of amendments outlined in Bill C-28, which was tabled April 13 and also completed first reading.

Still, Ms. Levin said, the intent behind serving the government notice of its potential legal exposure is more about nudging it to take action on this front, less about informing it of an impending lawsuit.

“This would be the major stick, if there’s litigation risk, but it’s not the preferred tactic to get the country to step up to commitments that it’s made,” added Ms. Levin. “It shouldn’t take members of the public suing the federal government to get them to act.”

Michel Cimpaye, a spokesperson at Global Affairs Canada, said in email that Ms. Ng sent a letter to Martine Irman, chair of the board of EDC, requesting that it “align investments across its portfolio with the climate goals of the Paris Agreement.” Mr. Cimpaye also noted that “Canada is working in a number multilateral forums with the United States and other global partners on shared climate priorities.”

In an email response, EDC spokesperson Anil Handa said that, in addition to complying with the laws adopted by Parliament governing its mandate, EDC is “guided by a number of international agreements and standards,” including the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s climate-related, export-credit instruments such as the “common approaches on environment and social due diligence,” a set of procedures to adhere to when conducting environmental reviews of projects.

“We unequivocally understand the urgency in addressing climate change and are committed to doing our part. Conducting business in a responsible manner is integral to EDC, and something we take very seriously,” Mr. Handa said. “Supporting and enabling sustainable business are integral to EDC’s core values and strategy as an organization. That’s why EDC is evolving our portfolio in a responsible and measurable way, most recently with our first carbon target.”

He noted that EDC has “gradually decreased support” to the oil and gas sector “in recent years,” saying there’s been a 35 per cent reduction over three years. In 2019, support for businesses in this sector was worth $10.6-billion, down from $12.5-billion in 2018.

Mr. Handa added that EDC has also sought to increase support for the clean-tech sector. In 2020, such support “grew by 27 per cent compared to 2019, to 288 businesses, and we provided $4.55-billion in total business support–an 80 per cent year-over-year increase.” In 2015, he said, that figure sat at 86 companies in the sector, with financing worth a fraction at $917-million.

The international legal opinion said that support for fossil fuel activities is still considerably higher than it is for clean energy such as solar, wind, and geothermal sources. It pegs financing from export-credit agencies across the G20 at US$40-billion annually, compared to US$2.9-billion for renewables.

Mr. Handa said the agency released its “first carbon reduction target” last year, setting a goal of reducing exposure to “carbon-intensive sectors in our lending portfolio by 15 per cent over five years, with a target deadline of Dec. 31, 2023.”

The letter was sent on the same day that 15 Canadian climate youth activists filed their appeal in the Federal Court of Appeal, petitioning it to overturn the dismissal of a lawsuit that accused Ottawa of infringing on the charter rights of Canada’s youth over the government’s management of the climate crisis. A Federal Court judge dismissed the lawsuit, ruling that its claim was overly broad for the court to contend with.

Shift afoot in courts’ recognition of governments’ obligations to address climate change, says advocate

Though Canada isn’t alone in being vulnerable to litigation over EDC’s financing activities, she said, the threat is particularly acute for the country, given that the EDC is among the worst-performing credit agencies among G20 nations when it comes to its support for the oil and gas industry. According to Oil Change International, a research and advocacy organization, Canada, along with Japan, China, and Korea, accounted for around 79 per cent of support for the sector between 2016 and 2018.

A 2020 “Production Gap” report from UN Environment Programme found that there’s a “discrepancy” between countries’ climate targets and planned production of fossil fuels; it identified Canada as among the “leading providers” of subsidies to fossil fuel producers (by monetary value) alongside China, Russia, and the United States. While it noted that EDC has “ended financing for the new development, construction, or expansion of thermal coal mines or dedicated thermal coal-related infrastructure,” it cited that Canada forecasts “even larger increases in their oil and gas production.”

What’s more, Ms. Levin added, other peer nations, including the United States and the United Kingdom, have begun taking steps to shift financing away from these projects. The Biden administration, at last month’s Leaders’ Summit on Climate doubled down on its commitment to “reorient financing away from carbon-intensive activities,” after signalling the change in his first month in office, pledging to “identify ways to significantly increase” the Export-Import Bank of the United States’ (EXIM) “support for environmentally beneficial, renewable energy” exports from the U.S.

EXIM has also been instructed to strike a “Chairman’s Council on Climate” that would be responsible for advising the agency on how to “foster the transition to a low-carbon economy.”

Ms. Levin said she thinks the Biden administration’s efforts on this front are likely already putting pressure on Canada to take similar steps to “align financing with the climate crisis” and “the green recovery.”

She pointed to a tweet Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson (North Vancouver, B.C.) issued April 28 saying he met with EDC’s board of directors. “I enjoyed sharing my views on opportunities for climate-aligned investments and the potential to achieve a target for #NetZero emissions by 2050,” he said.

For Ms. Levin, that was significant because EDC falls within Ms. Ng’s purview. “But obviously, from a climate perspective, Mr. Wilkinson has to be part of that conversation,” she said. “So I’m optimistic that Canada will rise to the opportunity of its allies taking action.”

Thank you to the @ExportDevCanada Board of Directors for having me speak with you yesterday. I enjoyed sharing my views on opportunities for climate-aligned investments and the potential to achieve a target for #NetZero emissions by 2050. 🏞️ — Jonathan Wilkinson 🇨🇦 (@JonathanWNV) April 28, 2021

There’s been a shift afoot in the courts as well in their recognition of the government’s obligations to address climate change.

In late March, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that the feds’ carbon-pricing framework—which operates as a backstop in provinces like Ontario and Alberta that don’t have an equivalent plan—was constitutional. The government was able to prove that it had the authority to act on “matters of international concern” in an area that’s traditionally viewed as provincial jurisdiction by invoking the rarely used constitutional clause of “Peace, Order, and Good Government.”

Most recently, Germany’s supreme constitutional court ruled that the government was failing to implement climate-mitigation measures commensurate with what’s needed to protect the rights of future generations, according to The Guardian. Similar to the appeal filed by Canada’s environmental youth advocates, the case before Germany was brought forward by young activists.

“The goal is not to resort to climate litigation,” she said. “Those are long processes. I hope before we get there, the government does what’s right, and starts to shift their financing.”

The Hill Times