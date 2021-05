Either the Defence Minister's office or the Prime Minister's Office must take responsibility for their failure to investigate complaints around inappropriate sexual behaviour reported in 2018, according to opposition MPs from the Conservatives and the NDP who sit on the Defence Committee.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, left, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Mr. Sajjan said, 'To every member in the Canadian Armed Forces, to every person in the Department of National Defence, who has been affected by sexual harassment and violence, I am truly sorry,' but critics say someone at the top has to take responsibility.