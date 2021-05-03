Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Newsletters Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
healthcarecanAno
Opinion

Ottawa must boost financial support for health research for post-pandemic recovery

Having a stable and competitive business environment in which the health and biosciences sector can innovate is essential to ensure that future major outbreaks are effectively and efficiently contained.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu has a hand in overseeing Canada's response to the pandemic. Canada has not built strong, cohesive policies and political will to unite these sectors to properly support health research and innovation in our country, write Paul-Émile Cloutier and Deborah Gordon-El-Bihbety. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Fundamental science provided the building blocks for the scientific community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and was the foundation for the rapid development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines to combat the virus. Fundamental science can also be the foundation for our nation to build back better post-COVID, but only if the federal government increases support to shore up Canada’s destabilized health research and innovation ecosystem.

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Carney’s potential run for office has Liberals talking

News|By Abbas Rana
If Mark Carney chooses to run as a Liberal in the next election, he will likely run in Ottawa South, say some Liberal insiders.

Setup of COVID-19 testing program for Centre Block construction ‘important step,’ say Senators, MPs

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
A new rapid-testing program for Centre Block rehabilitation-project workers started on April 29 after a 10-person outbreak on site earlier that month.

Critics say Sajjan or Trudeau should take responsibility for failure to investigate sexual misconduct allegation against Vance in 2018 

News|By Mike Lapointe
Either the Defence Minister's office or the Prime Minister's Office must take responsibility for their failure to investigate complaints around inappropriate sexual behaviour, according to opposition MPs.

‘It’s terrible’: Senator slams Canada Revenue Agency for changing rent subsidy without OK from Parliament

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Conservative Senator Elizabeth Marshall called out the CRA for changing how it makes rent relief payments before Parliament had approved.

Billions for pensioners gets all-party support, but seniors hold highest net worth

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
The government’s budget will send $12-billion over five years to seniors over the age of 75.

O’Toole’s pivot to the centre and carbon pricing calculated risks to win next election, say pollsters

News|By Abbas Rana
Erin O’Toole had no option but to take a chance on trying to grow his party’s support base, but it's not clear whether his gamble will pay off in the next election, says pollster Greg Lyle.

Economists applaud BoC’s decision to pare back QE, with economic recovery en route

News|By Mike Lapointe
The central bank announced it will be lowering its bond purchases from $4-billion to $3-billion a week, signalling a drawdown from the government’s first foray into quantitative easing that began in 2020.

Hajdu says feds ‘won’t hesitate to replace’ COVID-19 testing contractor amid complaints

News|By Palak Mangat
PHAC president Iain Stewart says he did not recall whether there were any complaints that the company had ‘lost’ any samples, but did ‘affirm’ concerns were raised about how quickly the group was processing its results.

Feds’ measures to address sexual misconduct have been ‘inadequate,’ says Trudeau

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour has been tapped to lead a yearlong review, but the prime minister said Ottawa is acting now with the creation of the military’s first-ever chief of professional conduct and cult
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions