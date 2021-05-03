Mark Carney’s potential run for office has Liberals talking

If Mark Carney is going to run anywhere in the next election it will probably be in Ottawa South, say political insiders, but the Liberal MP who represents that riding says he’s going to re-offer.

Politicos and journalists have been speculating about the future of the former governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England since he gave a keynote speech at the Liberal Party’s virtual biennial policy convention in April.

According to some Liberal sources, veteran Liberal MP David McGuinty had agreed to step aside, last fall, in favour of Mr. Carney. In that situation, Mr. McGuinty would have been appointed as Canada’s ambassador to Ireland.

“I am delighted to confirm that I am the nominated Team Trudeau Liberal candidate for Ottawa South and that I am running in the next federal election, whenever that might be,” Mr. McGuinty told The Hill Times in an emailed statement. “It is my greatest honour and the highlight of my public-sector career to serve my constituents of Ottawa South. Following in my family’s footsteps, I am working hard every day to represent my constituents and I hope to earn their trust once again in the next campaign.”

Mr. McGuinty was first elected in 2004 and has been re-elected in all five subsequent federal elections. He is the brother of former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty, and is the chair of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians. Mr. McGuinty won the last election with 52.4 per cent of the vote.

Mr. Carney, 56, is now the head of the green investment program at Brookfield Asset Management, and the UN special envoy on climate change and finance. He did not respond to an interview request from The Hill Times last week.

It’s not unusual for a longtime sitting MP in any party to make room for a star candidate to run in their place. MPs who make that sacrifice are often appointed to some lucrative diplomatic post, to the Senate, or to a Crown corporation.

In his emailed response, Mr. McGuinty did not comment on whether he was offered the top diplomatic post to Ireland. He welcomed Mr. Carney potentially running for the Liberal Party. On March 24, the government appointed Nancy Smyth, a career foreign service officer as Canada’s ambassador to Ireland. The position was filled two years after it first became vacant.

“I also have the great privilege of continuing my efforts as the founding Chair of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians as the Committee pursues several very significant ongoing reviews,” said Mr. McGuinty.

“Like all Liberals, I was delighted to hear Mark Carney speak at our recent online convention and am so pleased that he is bringing his experience and passion to our Liberal family. I am confident he will continue to make a terrific contribution to our government in any capacity.”

Last August, media reports indicated that Mr. Trudeau was consulting Mr. Carney to chart the country’s path back to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Bill Morneau was serving as the finance minister, and a number of pundits opined that Mr. Trudeau was consulting Mr. Carney because he had lost confidence in Mr. Morneau.

In response, Mr. Trudeau issued a statement saying he had total confidence in his finance minister. In the midst of leaks to the media both from the PMO and finance minister’s office, Mr. Morneau left the cabinet and resigned from the House the same month.

Liberal sources told The Hill Times that Mr. Carney did not run for a seat at that time because he was dismayed by the way Mr. Morneau was denied a dignified exit, and that senior Liberals did not seriously try to recruit him.

Mr. Carney since then has authored a new book called Values: Building a Better World for All, and has done dozens of interviews to promote his book. He has declined to offer a clear answer to questions about whether he will run in the next election.

Last month, he gave a keynote speech at the Liberal Party’s virtual convention and said that he would “do whatever I can to support the Liberal Party in our efforts to build a better future for Canadians.” Political insiders took this as the strongest hint that Mr. Carney would run in the next election. Some told The Hill Times that Mr. Carney could have easily squashed the speculation about his political future by publicly stating that he would not run for office in any of the media interviews he has done in recent months.

In almost every interview, the former central banker was asked this question, but he did not say yes or no.

“Is there a level of seriousness here? And their [senior Liberals] seriousness has to match my seriousness,” said one Liberal insider, describing how they thought Mr. Carney felt about discussions with the party last fall.

“I understand there were discussions with him after Morneau was pushed out. I don’t think PMO was as engaged in those discussions as they ought to have been. People went on vacation, I don’t think it was handled [with seriousness that it deserved].

“You could argue that they had other things on their plate, but there was some [feeling on Carney’s part] like, ‘Who am I dealing with here?’ You would think that these discussions would take place between the prime minister and Mark. That’s apparently not how it happened. So, you can read either too little or too much into that.”

The source speculated that Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s (University-Rosedale, Ont.) status as the presumed successor to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) atop the party was one reason there may have been a lack of serious effort to recruit Mr. Carney.

If Mr. Carney runs in the next election and the Liberals are successful in winning another mandate in government, he might succeed Ms. Freelnad as Finance minister, and would be serious leadership competition for the incumbent finance minister.

“He’s [Mr. Carney] still gonna have to go up against a formidable machine around Freeland,” the source said. “In fact, his entrance into politics may end up being impacted by the Freeland people. They can see this coming too, they’re not stupid.”

A spokesman for the Liberal Party declined to say whether Mr. Carney will run for the party in the next election.

“David McGuinty has been nominated as the Liberal candidate for Ottawa South, building on his strong record of service to Canadians and his community since first being elected to Parliament in 2004,” said Braeden Caley, the senior director of communications for the Liberal Party.

“We were glad to count Mark Carney as a featured speaker at our 2021 Liberal National Convention to share his unique insights and experience, at a convention that focused on delivering support for Canadians and keeping Canada moving forward.”

Mr. Carney lives in the riding of Ottawa-Vanier, which is currently represented by Associate Finance Minister Mona Fortier. Liberal sources told The Hill Times that it’s highly unlikely that the party would ask an incumbent female MP to step aside for a male MP, especially when Ms. Fortier started her parliamentary career only four years ago.

There are eight ridings in the Ottawa area, and the Liberals hold seven. All seven incumbent Liberals have been nominated as the party’s candidates for the next election. Mr. McGuinty is currently the only one of those seven who would be eligible for a pension if he retired from politics, as most of the others were elected in the 2015 Liberal red wave. It takes six years of service in the House to qualify for pension.

The only riding not held by the Liberals in the Ottawa area is Carleton, Ont. represented by high-profile Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre. He won the last election by a margin of 8.1 per cent, or 5,629 votes. Mr. Poilievre is very popular with the base of the Conservative Party and is expected to run for the party leadership whenever it opens up next time.

“Carleton would be a very difficult riding for any Liberal, including a star candidate,” said Nik Nanos, founder and chief data scientist for Nanos Research. “The demographics of that riding and the Conservative support is actually quite strong, and plus the sitting Member Pierre Poilievre not only has a national profile, he has a reputation for being a very, very strong riding Member that understands the ground game.”

Mr. Nanos said that it makes more sense for Mr. Carney to run in a safe riding like Ottawa South. He however said it would be critical for Mr. McGuinty to throw his support behind the former banker if that were to happen, as the McGuinty name has a strong brand in the riding. Dalton McGuinty represented the riding provincially from 1990 to 2013, and Dalton Sr.—father of Dalton and David—served as the MPP from 1987 to 1990.

“Ottawa South has a large McGuinty following,” said Mr. Nanos. “So in the ideal world, not only would Ottawa South be available, but it would actually, in my opinion, require the blessing of the McGuinty machine. Because if the McGuintys did not look kindly on any Liberal candidate, it just makes it much more difficult for that candidate.”

Some Liberal insiders also speculated that Mr. Carney could run in the GTA. The party is still in the process of nominating candidates in the area.

There are a number of other Liberals who think Mr. Carney will not run in this election. They told The Hill Times that if he gets involved in elected politics, he would want to be the party leader or prime minister, or with an expectation that the top job would open up within a reasonably short period of time.

“I don’t see him putting in a any kind of lengthy tour of duty,” said the source, adding that Mr. Carney would not run for office to be only the finance minister.

“I would think that in his own mind, he sees all kinds of [past] experience that he’s accumulated, even though he may have been a bank governor—he was one in Canada and dealt with political people, he was one in the U.K.—and dealt with political people … I don’t think he would say that, ‘Well, I have a lot to learn about what’s happening in downtown Rosedale.’ … I don’t think he considers himself politically inexperienced.”

