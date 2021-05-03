Concerned about removal of the protections for user generated content in Bill C-10

I am a Canadian citizen concerned about recent developments with the broadcast Bill C-10 currently in committee and will soon go into its second reading. I think all Canadians should be concerned. The committee reviewing amendments for the bill in a unanimous vote has removed an exception from the broadcasting bill protecting user-generated content from regulation. Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault said in front of the other MPs at the House Heritage Committee that this would not happen.
