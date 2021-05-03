No mainstream Jewish organization, politician, or community advocate would suggest criticism of Israel constitutes anti-Semitism

|In his recent column, “Advocating for Palestinian human rights is not anti-Semitic,” (The Hill Times, April 26), Corey Balsam misses the forest for the trees. While Balsam stresses his opposition to anti-Semitism, writing that he is in full agreement with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement: “It is all of our duty to speak out and stand against anti-Semitism, discrimination and hatred in all its forms,” the rest of his column unfortunately does nothing to combat anti-Jewish hatred.
