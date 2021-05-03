Disagree with Caddell’s opinion on Israel: Palestinian Canadian Congress

Re: “Israel, with all its flaws deserves Canada’s support,” (The Hill Times, April 21). Andrew Caddell says he isn’t that bothered by what he describes as “Israel’s flaws” to restrain his support for it. Clearly, he isn’t bothered by Israel’s ethnic cleansing of most of Palestine’s population in 1948. He has not been a victim to Israel’s forced dispossession and displacement from the land as the Palestinians were. He has never had to deal with the daily humiliation, racism, and abuse that Palestinians experience living under a brutal and illegal Israeli occupation.