While many Canadians admire the achievements of our American cousins, we should never want to emulate their dysfunctional society.

A member of the pro-Trump mob that stormed Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. is pictured on Jan. 6. The election of Barack Obama in 2008 was supposed to be a landmark moment. But rather than embracing a Black man in the White House, white America was quick to question his birthright and undermine his achievements, writes Andrew Caddell.