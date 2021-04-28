Power maintains power in politicians’ reticence to overhaul policing

OTTAWA—The Derek Chauvin conviction may not be the victory it’s purported to be, given that within 24 hours of the verdict, police in America gunned down six Black people as a show of dominance. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s response to the verdict was exceptionally mealy-mouthed (he essentially said that systemic racism is bad, which is such a grave understatement, it comes off as mockery), given that he’s had a year to respond to anti-Black racism and has only delivered half-measures.